India is not a banana republic

India is, of course, not a banana republic. We are a proud nation with a 5,000 year history etc, etc, and a superb Constitution on very nice paper with wonderful illustrations by Nandalal Bose and others.

We have many institutions also. They are known for their independence, by which we mean that their decisions often seem to not be dependent on the facts of the case. Of course, although we have had strong and independent institutions since independence in 1947, there was a brief interregnum in which these institutions were not independent, to be precise between 1950 and 2014, because of ...