India must start work on replacing coal plants with renewable: Rahul Munjal

Over sushi, Munjal tells Shreya Jai and Jyoti Mukul why it is important for India to start a discussion on sustainable technology immediately We are at Megu at The Leela Palace hotel in New Delhi to meet Rahul Munjal, chairman and managing director, Hero Future Energies. A grandson of B M Munjal, patriarch of two-wheeler company Hero MotoCorp, the junior Munjal moved to London in 2018 with the dream of building a global green energy business.

He’s a regular at this Japanese restaurant in Delhi’s diplomatic enclave. As we take our seats, we notice a Buddha statue ...