India needs to shift its economic model

Instead of debating at length the slowdown, its causes and remedies, we can take another perspective than a simple cyclical crisis in the context of a totally new global environment. Well beyond Modinomics or Modipolitics, India seems to be facing a structural challenge of its economic model whose evidences can be seen every day on the ground in the countryside, in medium-sized cities and, of course, in megacities in deep crisis.

But solutions and opportunities emerge also from everywhere and suggest a cautious optimism for those who have confidence in the common sense of people. Concerning ...