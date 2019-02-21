India on its own

Even while claiming major advances on meeting climate commitments with largely domestic endeavour and funding, India’s second biennial update report presented to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) seeks adequate financial and technological support to meet the new challenges on this front.

This plea, no doubt, is bound to fall flat due to the rich nations’ growing reluctance to contribute funds for this purpose. The important part of the report, therefore, is the declaration that, unlike most other countries, India is on track to fulfilling two of ...