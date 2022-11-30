India Q2FY23 GDP: Looking beyond the noise

The pandemic, which was once in a lifetime shock, has made even relatively stable datasets such as GDP difficult to analyse. If one were to depend solely on year-on-year (YoY) growth rates, it would appear growth slowed to 6.3 per cent in Q2FY23 from 13.5 per cent in Q1FY23. However, the slowdown is partly a play of base effects, which have distorted the YoY growth momentum. To overcome the distortion, we look at a three-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR), which will compare recovery with the pre-pandemic period, or Q2FY23 over Q2FY20. On this metric GDP growth improved to 2.5 per cent in Q2FY23 as against 1.3 per cent in Q1FY23. This was despite tighter financial conditions, decline in company profitability and export growth slowdown. So, you may ask: How did growth improve in Q2? The answer lies in a combination of transmission lags, services growth recovery, and continued support from urban consumption.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 22:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU