India's conflicting ambitions

It is an interesting and unique thing about India: For every statement that is true, the exact opposite statement is also true. We want to tax more, and we want to tax-exempt more. We want to clean up, and we also want the right to litter.

We want to expand clean energy, and we also want to expand the not-so-clean options. BloombergNEF wrote some months ago about how the country’s energy policy seems to be framed by a multi-headed hydra, with very conflicting ambitions. The three contradictions that stood out this year were: Cheap power, or maybe not: The imposition of safeguard ...