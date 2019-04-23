India's consumption acceleration

Now that the Chinese economy has started to slow structurally, many investors are looking for the next driver of global consumption. In multiple products, be it smartphones or cars, Chinese demand has seemingly plateaued.

Given that China was till recently driving global demand across products, the need for a new global consumption engine is obvious. For most, India is the next frontier: A population of 1.3 billion people, median age below 30 and the world’s fastest growing major economy. I have seen multiple reports recently from both financial analysts and consultants ...