India's dilemmas in Afghanistan

Even as talks of reconciliation gather momentum in Afghanistan, violence too has surged, underscoring the high stakes for all sides.

US Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad is aiming to reach an agreement with the insurgents by September 1 on a road map to end the 18 year conflict, which the American public wants to end and was one of the main election planks of the US President Donald Trump. Seven rounds of direct talks have been held between the US and the Taliban since October last year, which are primarily aimed at ensuring a safe exit for the US in return of the ...