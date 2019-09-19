JUST IN
Don't welcome Facebook's Libra
Business Standard

Best of BS Opinion: India's FTAs, misuse of agriculture credit and more

Here's a selection of Business Standard opinion pieces for the day

Alokananda Chakraborty 

FM announces new tax refund scheme to help remove export uncertainty

From the misuse of agriculture credit and streamlining disinvestment to why the current practice of the government prevailing upon its own companies to step in to buy stakes in their peers must be avoided, here's a selection of Business Standard Opinion pieces for the day.

What do more powers to the department of investment and public asset management really mean? Could we be wrong if we said data is the new oil? How did the government trip up when it came to executing some of its more ambitious programmes? Alokananda Chakraborty sums up.

It is heartening to see that the government is looking to smoothen the process for strategic sale of PSUs. In this context, it would do well to go beyond just making administrative changes and look at the process in a more holistic manner, argues our top edit. Read on...

Our experience with the existing free trade agreements has been lukewarm. The industry must change for this to change, writes Naushad Forbes, co-chairman, Forbes Marshall. Click here to read...

Kanika Datta explains why Apple isn't Jio. Click here to read...

Despite our lofty targets, no one compares India with China any more – except to say that the government’s policies in Kashmir are not dissimilar to those employed by China in suppressing the Muslim Uighurs in Xinjiang, writes Rahul Jacob. Read on...

Nivedita Mookerji writes why data might not be the new oil, after all. Read on...

Quote

"Terrorists don't land in J&K from Moon"

Polish EU lawmaker Ryszard Czarnecki during a special debate of the plenary of the European Parliament
First Published: Thu, September 19 2019. 01:46 IST

