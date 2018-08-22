India's gender challenge

India is ranked very low on most global indicators of gender equality. Indian women do not feel safe on the streets, within the family, or at work. Their position has only worsened, as women are less likely to find jobs, and when they do, they earn a lot less than their male counterparts.

Gender disparities impact not only working women, but also society at large. Although India is the fastest growing economy in the world, it has underperformed on growth, and the sustainability of growth is being threatened by many factors, including gender disparity. It is estimated that India could boost ...