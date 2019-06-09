India's GSP status: US' attempt to leverage

On May 31, President Trump proclaimed the Trade Act of 1974 re-designating India as a “beneficiary developing country” from the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP), reversing an executive order of November 1975 issued under President Gerald Ford’s Administration.

The law requires the president to notify the Congress at least 60 days in advance of such action of its intent (which was done on March 4) together with considerations for such action. Among other factors, the actions of the US administration are guided by twin assurances of “reasonable access to ...