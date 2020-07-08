India's ideological battle with China

India and China have reportedly agreed to carry out disengagement of their forces along the Line of Actual Control and this is positive news. However, heightened mistrust will remain and there will continue to be wariness on the Indian side about moves the Chinese may make in the coming days. The additional claims to territory that China has made have been reiterated.

On the economic and trade fronts, it is likely that there will be a decrease beyond what was already the result of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cross-investment by Indian and Chinese firms may stall if not decrease. So, we may have ...