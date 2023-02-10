JUST IN
Fifty shades of stardom
Business Standard

India's reputation will survive Hindenburg

Those who worry that the Adani saga will turn the world off India are not looking at the entire picture

Mihir S Sharma 

Mihir S Sharma

In India, consensus is very difficult to achieve about anything. But there is a surprising degree of consensus in the public sphere about the possible fallout of the Hindenburg Research report on the finances of the Adani Group. Few believe, even today, when some Adani stocks hit multi-year lows, that the group will be forced to go out of business. Few believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whose rise to power the Adani Group has long been associated — fairly or unfairly — in the public mind, will suffer serious political repercussions from this. Mr Modi’s popularity is too deep-rooted for one such story to make a difference. And nobody thinks that India’s current economic strategy, which depends upon the identification of leading sectors and national champions, will change because one of those champions is under pressure.

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 22:23 IST

