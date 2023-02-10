India's reputation will survive Hindenburg

In India, consensus is very difficult to achieve about anything. But there is a surprising degree of consensus in the public sphere about the possible fallout of the Hindenburg Research report on the finances of the . Few believe, even today, when some Adani stocks hit multi-year lows, that the group will be forced to go out of business. Few believe that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with whose rise to power the has long been associated — fairly or unfairly — in the public mind, will suffer serious political repercussions from this. Mr Modi’s popularity is too deep-rooted for one such story to make a difference. And nobody thinks that India’s current economic strategy, which depends upon the identification of leading sectors and national champions, will change because one of those champions is under pressure.