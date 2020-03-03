India's soft power in the age of hard Hindutva

Last week, when India’s bear hug of the US president, designed to display our rising soft power was tempered by deaths in Delhi, a new study captured the mixed results of India’s hard-at-home and soft-abroad power strategy.

While this is the first time India has broken into the top 30, the Brand Finance Global Soft-Power Index 2020 highlighted that India punches well below its weight — ranked 27th — below China (5),the UAE (18) and even Saudi Arabia (26), a country whose leadership was found complicit in the murder of a US-based journalist. The top four nations ...