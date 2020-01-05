India's stranded workers

Finance has woken up to the problem of “stranded assets”. Typically, stranded assets are installations like thermal power plants that are being rendered unremunerative or unproductive ahead of time because of changes in the economic or political environment.

For example, when it comes to coal-fired plants, climate change-related regulations might have been strengthened, input prices might have been increased or coal linkages removed, and alternative technologies such as solar power might have become more competitive than expected. It has now become clear that such problems need ...