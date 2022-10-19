India's trade policy challenges in a changed world

Global volume is predicted to lose momentum sharply in 2023 because of adverse developments, such as marked slowdown in the major economies of Europe, China and the United States; food and fuel inflation-led surges in the cost of living and manufacturing; tight monetary policy conditions in most countries; and continued supply chain disruptions. So, world trade growth is projected to slump from 3.5 per cent in 2022 to barely 1 per cent in 2023 (WTO press/909, October 5, 2022).