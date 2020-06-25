India's trust and credibility deficits

“Trust but verify” is said to be a Russian maxim. To Mikhail Gorbachev’s annoyance, Ronald Reagan kept repeating this at their bilateral meetings.

Trust and verification are undeniably basic elements of a successful compact between citizens and government. Accordingly, India has to defend its borders on its own and give its economic partners a stake in India’s security by building substantial two-way trade and investment linkages. The media has reported that the Chinese army continues to have control over Galwan Valley, the area between Fingers 4 and 8 on the ...