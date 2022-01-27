India's Ukraine 'challenge'

The standoff between Russia and NATO allies over Ukraine has raised questions over how India should respond to this development and the multiple geopolitical implications that flow from it. These responses may need to be shaped by perceptions of the US-China dynamic among the principal actors in this conflict.

Both Russia and China appear to believe that the US has diminished economic and military capabilities and, more importantly, has lost its “will to power”. They see the domestic political polarisation in the US, the less than coherent response to the pandemic, and the ...