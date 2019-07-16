India's upcoming G20 presidency

The G20 is by consensus the premier multilateral forum for global economic cooperation. The 17th G20 Summit will be held in India in 2022, easily the most high-powered summit ever hosted here.

Leaders of all systemically important countries — including the full complement of G7 and BRICS — are expected to be present. It would be the Indian prime minister’s place in the sun, chairing a meet flanked, inter alia, by the US President, the British Prime Minister, the German Chancellor, the President of the European Union, the Chinese President, the Japanese Prime Minister, the ...