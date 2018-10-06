India's urban challenge

India is urbanising at a much faster pace than the UK or the US did. India's urban population is expected to reach 600 million by 2030, twice the size of America's.

Will India's urban awakening enable the country to benefit from its demographic dividend? Smart urbanisation and demographic dividend has the potential to create 10 million jobs a year and achieve double digit growth rates. Lopsided urbanisation also has the potential to result in a demographic disaster. Cities create the space for structural and spatial transformation, entrepreneurship, and achieve a faster pace of ...