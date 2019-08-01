India-UK relations need a reboot

Boris Johnson’s elevation to Downing Street has evoked conflicting reactions ranging from a mixture of barely-suppressed ridicule and concern in Europe and Russia to hoops of joy in the White House with Donald Trump hailing it as “excellent” news for US-UK relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi confined himself to a bland tweet saying he looked forward to working with Johnson to “further strengthen India-UK partnership”.

Currently, for all the apparent bonhomie, the “partnership” is not exactly flourishing. The two countries are just about ...