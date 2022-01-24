Indian cricket's 'virat' problem

The ignominy of losing the Test series and the one-day internationals in South Africa has jolted every Indian cricket fan. It is hard to remember the last time India was beaten by a lower rated team on five consecutive occasions.

While that should give the mandarins at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) enough reason to be concerned, there is no official word from the powers-that-be or the selection committee so far. Even coach Rahul Dravid has remained unusually quiet about the setbacks. Much of the focus, however, has been on the awkward and abrupt leadership transition ...