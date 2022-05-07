As alternatives to the Congress emerge, the BJP ought to be worried

Between the 2009 and 2014 to 2019 general elections, the BJP nearly doubled its national vote share. The more remarkable thing is that on all evidence it is just as dominant now.

Meanwhile, India’s economy has gone into a long-period stall since 2017, unemployment is at a historic high, there’s rising inflation, especially fuel and edible oil prices, and there have been two years of pandemic pain. Yet, the voters of the BJP, and more specifically Narendra Modi, are steadfast. This isn’t just the committed BJP voters, or the ones we might describe as core ...