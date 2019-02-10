Indispensable EVMs

Every election is preceded by a debate about EVMs (Electronic Voting Machines). Given the scale of Indian elections, EVMs are indispensable. But the technology is opaque and hence, open to accusations of rigging.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has consistently denied that it is technically impossible to hack an EVM. This is absurd — any electronic computer can be hacked. The EVMs are manufactured by the PSUs, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) and the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL). The EVM is a computer, with a specialised chip embedded in the motherboard, ...