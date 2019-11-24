Individual insolvency rules: Breach of personal guarantee is quite severe

Come December 1, the Regulations for Insolvency Resolution and Bankruptcy Proceedings of Personal Guarantors will come into effect. The rules state that proceedings against a corporate debtor and a personal guarantor can be heard simultaneously by the same Bench of the bankruptcy court.

To begin with, the mechanism deals with one of the three classifications — personal guarantors to corporate debtors. Rules for partnership firms, and proprietorship firms and other individuals would follow soon. Geetika Srivastava explains the implications for businesses and promoters: What are ...