Industry shutdown must end

The International Labour Organization (ILO) made an important point on Wednesday: that immediate efforts are needed to support formal workers and enterprises to ensure that they do not “fall back into informality” as a result of the Covid-19 crisis.

The ILO has hit the nail on the head, as it is by now obvious that the country just can’t afford a blanket extension of the lockdown after April 14. The ILO data shows why: According to its estimates, around 400 million workers from the informal sector may fall into poverty as the ongoing nationwide lockdown, which began on ...