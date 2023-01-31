Innovation economy: How to realise India's techade

With Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman set to deliver the last full Budget of the second term of the Narendra Modi government before India goes to general elections next year, there is a heightened sense of anticipation. With techno-nationalism spurring significant policy decisions from the United States to Australia and Japan to the UK on investments to reshape the global supply chains, the Budget announcements will be keenly watched on the road ahead for hi-tech in India. The 2023 Budget is also the first after the Prime Minister’s clarion call from the Red Fort on “Jai Anusandhan”, to realise the dream of India’s techade. With India’s digital public goods infrastructure taking centre stage in the discourse around G20, it is clear that India’s leadership in large-scale digital innovations, for greater public good, has much to offer to the world. However, there are significant geopolitical risks to India’s techade that will need to be pre-emptively managed to realise Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision.