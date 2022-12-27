Input cost pressure

The dairy sector, which has maintained steady high growth ever since the advent of the White Revolution in the 1970s, seems to have run into a rough patch due largely to the short supply and high cost of cattle feed and fodder. Multiple upward revisions in the prices of milk by major cooperative as well as private dairy companies this year in the National Capital Region of Delhi, including the one that came into effect on Tuesday, is a clear sign of that. What is worse, this has come about during the post-monsoon flush season when, typically, milk supplies outstrip demand, allowing dairy firms to build stocks of skimmed milk powder, butter and other products for use in the subsequent lean season. This year, cattle feed prices are estimated to have surged by an unprecedented 28 per cent, pushing the wholesale price-based fodder inflation to its highest level since 2013.
First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 22:46 IST
