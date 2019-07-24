Insurer has to prove pre-existing disease

Pratap Singh had taken a term assurance policy from HDFC Life. The policy provided a cover of Rs 50 lakh, for which the annual premium was Rs 24,046. The policy commenced from December 5, 2008, and had a term of 20 years.

Prior to issuance of the policy, the insurer had subjected Singh to a medical examination at Apex Diagnostics and Polyclinic, which had reported him to be fit. However, Singh expired on January 1, 2009. His brother Virpal Nagar who was the nominee lodged a claim under the policy. Even though all the documents were submitted, HDFC Life delayed processing the claim and ...