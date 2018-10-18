Intelligent meters are powering change

A simply designed booth at the exhibition of IoT India Congress in Bengaluru, offers a glimpse of how electricity management is set for a smart makeover. Manning the booth is the enthusiastic and energetic entrepreneur JT Rao.

His company, winAMR, has installed 5000 smart meters in Telangana under a national project to roll out IoT-based devices across the country. “India is at the forefront of a global movement towards using IoT for efficient power usage,” Rao says. The deployment of smart, connected electricity meters could help power distribution companies reduce the losses ...