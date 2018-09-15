Intensive care for exports

The current government started its tenure with a manifest agenda of nursing economic growth, infrastructure development, and augmenting job creation.

These economic objectives are intricately connected, co-dependent, and were imperative to bring the economy back on track from a dismal state. The government has relentlessly strived to live up to its electoral promises and has tasted success despite gambling with two controversial yet crucial economic decisions, the goods and services tax (GST) and demonetisation, which had a ripple effect on almost every economic decision taken by the ...