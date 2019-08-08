Interlinking of rivers: A dangerous idea

As the water crisis has deepened, so has our desperation and the extent we are prepared to go to violate the basic principles of both science and spirituality. Instead of learning from our errors, we are tempted to go even further in the same mistaken direction.

The proposal for interlinking of India’s rivers (ILR) is based on a series of erroneous presumptions. It is claimed that since some parts of India chronically have floods and others have droughts, the solution is to divert water from surplus river basins to deficit ones, so that everyone can live happily ever after! Is it ...