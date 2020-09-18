Into the heart of Israeli occupation

The word Nakba has the same historical significance for Palestinians as Partition for Indians and, indeed, some might argue with a bit of stretch, the Holocaust for Jews.

Except that while the other two events are behind us and their victims have moved on, the trauma of Nakba lingers, and those affected by it are still hurting more than 70 years later. Nakba, which literally means “catastrophe”, refers to the exodus of more than 700,000 Palestinians — about half of Palestine’s original Arab population — after they fled or were expelled from their homes ...