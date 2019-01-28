Investigative overreach

Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a case against the former managing director and chief executive officer of ICICI Bank, Chanda Kochhar; her husband, Deepak Kochhar; and the managing director of the Videocon Group, Venugopal Dhoot. The CBI says that there were illegalities in six loans totalling Rs 1,875 crore, which ICICI Bank had made to companies related to Mr Dhoot in the 2009-2011 period.

The CBI further claimed that Ms Kochhar and her husband received an illegal payout of Rs 64 crore, presumably as a quid pro quo for clearing the loan. Claims of impropriety ...