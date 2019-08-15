Investing in quantum computing

Quantum computing has promised much, and absorbed enormous resources, without delivering a great deal in practical terms yet. However, the rationale for investing in research remains impeccable. In theory, a quantum computer could work much faster than any classical computer, enabling it to tackle currently impossible problems.

In practice too, advances in quantum computing have equated to better understanding of many scientific phenomena. The engineering problems are formidable. Superposition and entanglement are at the heart of quantum computing. At the quantum level, a particle ...