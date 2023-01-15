Investment worries

One of the big policy challenges in India is to strengthen economic revival. A lot in this context depends on investment revival, which has remained tepid for quite some time. The government on its part has been pushing up public investment to crowd in but not with much success. While some of the enabling factors — such as bank and corporate balance sheets — have improved, investment revival may still take some time. Notably, India is not an exception in this regard. Much of the developing world was struggling with lower investment growth even before the pandemic. According to a study published in the latest “Global Economic Prospects” of the World Bank, real investment growth in the developing world slowed from around 11 per cent in 2010 to 3.4 per cent in 2019. Investment growth excluding China declined even more sharply from about 9 per cent to 0.9 per cent during the same period.

