Investors are demanding more transparency and disclosures from India Inc

Investors increasingly are demanding more transparency and disclosures from India Inc. While one can argue this is good for the market ecosystem, a popular hedge fund manager has a different take on this. “Satyam (Computers) was trading at Rs180 without transparency. When investors got transparency, then there was no $1 billion in the bank, the stock plunged. Now investors want transparency in another stock—let’s see what comes out,” tweeted Samir Arora, founder, Helios Capital Management, a Singapore-based hedge fund.
Different culture
On Monday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi(pictured) was the first prominent politician to visit ailing former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee at New Delhi's All India Institute of Medical Sciences. After Gandhi's visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party chief Amit Shah and others also turned up at the hospital Later,referring to the visit, Gandhi joked how the Congress culture was different from that of the PM’s. "In our culture, we respect our guru (mentors). Who was the PM's guru? L K Advani...But he doesnt respect his guru. We (in the Congress) fought against Vajpayeeji. But I was the first to visit him (in the hospital)."
More revelations?
Former President Pranab Mukherjee has penned three autobiographical books in the last few years. The third, The Coalition Years, created sufficient buzz for its details on the 10-years of the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance government. Rupa Publications, the publishers of the books, say the fourth book would be released to coincide with Mukherjee's birthday on December 11. It promises to shed light on Mukherjee's years in the Rashtrapati Bhavan, from 2012 to 2017. It is, however, unlikely to talk about his recent visit to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh headquarters in Nagpur, but will give "the inside story of the issues that made headlines" during his tenure— from the imposition of the President's rule in Arunachal Pradesh to demonetisation and the surgical strikes. It will also talk about Mukherjee's relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
