IPL 2022: A boring tournament overall with a zombie-like quality to matches

The IPL 2022 final is tomorrow. The first match was played on March 26. 60-odd continuous days of anything is excessive. It’s been quite a boring tournament overall. There was hardly any intensity and there was a zombie-like quality to the matches.

This was reflected in TV viewership. There will be disagreements on by how much it fell but no one can deny that they have fallen quite a lot. Different people have different explanations for the decline. Some say it was because of the availability of alternatives like OTT. Others say it was because there were too many teams. ...