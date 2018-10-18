Is Etihad the only option for Jet?

“It’s hard to understand what Etihad Airways plans to do,” Tim Coombs, director of UK-based consultancy Aviation Economics, said recently in an interview.

While Coombs may have been speaking in the context of the company’s global strategy, his statement could also be put to the test in the case of Etihad’s plans for its Indian partner Jet Airways. Etihad hiking its stake from the current 24 per cent to 49 per cent, which is the cap for any foreign airline, seems to be the only feasible option for Jet Airways to stay afloat, people in the know suggest, ...