Is general election a referendum where the polls are about 'Modi vs Nobody'

Democratic processes and institutions are expected to halt the rise of unbridled power. However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has manipulated, and twisted them in his five-year rule, destroying the institutions that could have acted as a check on authoritarian tendencies.

How will his authoritarian style fare with the voter as we head towards another general election? In the 2014 general election, candidate Modi managed to project himself as a strong and only alternative against a Congress leadership enfeebled by corruption allegations. He cashed in on the general atmosphere of ...