Is India Inc ready to talk about discrimination?

When the whole world is struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic, another pandemic that has survived for centuries has stirred the US. It is discrimination. The murder of George Floyd (a Black American) by a white policeman has awakened the US and some other countries against racial discrimination.

Protests across the globe are reported. Floyd’s murder is not the first case when a Black has died due to the brutality of white police personnel. The Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement started in 2013 after the acquittal of George Zimmerman in the shooting of African American teen Trayvon ...