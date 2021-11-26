Is Indian advertising ready for metaverse?

During his quarterly results call in late July, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spent a considerable amount of time on metaverse. “It’s a virtual environment where you can be present with people in digital spaces,” he said. “You can kind of think about this as an embodied internet that you’re inside of, rather than just looking at.

We believe that this is going to be the successor to the mobile internet.” Mr Zuckerberg is not the only one getting excited about metaverse. In the past few months, Balenciaga has launched its dystopian game Afterworld, ...