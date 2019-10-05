Is it Gandhi, Gandhism or Gandhigiri?

Gandhi. Bapu. The Mahatma.

The Father of the Nation. When one thinks of him, the image that comes most readily to mind is that of a benign, fragile old man clad in a loincloth, spinning khadi on a charkha. The mention of Gandhi also evokes the imagery of his three monkeys sitting together … one covering his eyes, one covering his ears and the last covering his mouth, representing the proverb “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil.” But the Mahatma is actually the amalgam of many more parts, concepts and principles, that range from non-violence or ahimsa to satya ...