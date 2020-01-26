Is it time to revisit the Budget 2000 promise?

No prizes for guessing what everyone and her aunt expect from Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s Budget: She should restore the sanctity of the annual estimation of revenue and expenses by presenting credible fiscal numbers. In the last Budget, her first, she had not only stuck to the path of fiscal consolidation but also improved the fiscal deficit target — from 3.4 per cent of the GDP in the Interim Budget to 3.3 per cent.

The figure was based on an assumption that the nominal GDP will grow at 11 per cent, higher than 10.5 per cent projected in the Interim Budget. The ...