Is the 'ageism' bias avoidable in business?

I turned entrepreneur at 40. By then I had 19 years of top quality corporate experience across multinationals and home-grown companies; had worked with clients in multiple geographies; handled over a hundred clients in different domains; had been responsible for profit and loss, human resources, regulatory compliances, and more, for a decade; I had been the chief executive officer of a listed company; and my Rolodex had contacts that were the who’s who of my industry.

The transition to my own business was, therefore, more or less seamless. I knew how to run a profitable enterprise, ...