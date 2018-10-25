Is the path to god one of anarchy?

The state of Kerala is the epicentre of unrest. Ranging from a retired Supreme Court judge at one end of the spectrum to the rabid-law-illiterate, a concerted vocal bunch of critics is incessantly attacking the majesty of the Supreme Court in their opposition to a Constitutional Bench’s ruling in the Sabarimala case.

The choice of words, quite apart from the choice of arguments, and in particular, personalised ad hominem attacks on individual judges is incessant among some of the devout. Religion has always been a holy cow in our Republic. “Hum jail jayenge lekin fine nahi ...