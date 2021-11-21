Is the worst behind Indian banks?

If your neighbour is a banker, you would have seen him walking in the park with a spring in his step. The banker community is all smiles these days. The industry has not had it this good in ages.

Led by India’s largest lender, the State Bank of India, public sector banks (PSBs) have recorded a net profit of Rs 17,132 crore in the September quarter — the highest ever. Add to this, the earnings of the listed private banks. The net profit of the industry, at Rs 36,768 crore, is also a record high. Since the December 2015 quarter, when the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) ...