It is all about global risk mitigation

Last year has been the worst for the global economy in terms of growth since 2008 with all major centres of economic activity in the world registering a decline in growth. And 2020 will, at best, be slightly better.

Any hope to the contrary was dashed by the latest global economic growth forecast published this week by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Global growth for this year has been cut from 3.4 to 3.3 per cent — compared with 2.9 per cent in 2019. 2021 would not look so much better with growth expected to be at 3.4 per cent, down from the previous 3.6 per cent forecast. ...