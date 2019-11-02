It is the script not the star, stupid!

Everybody and anybody that you speak to in the communications business invariably tells you, “content is king”.

If content is actually king, why is so little attention being focused onto its creation? How come there are no real big ideas in advertising these days? No great campaigns everyone is talking about? No long-form digital ads that charm and engage? No social media memes that have us chuckling? No television serials that are becoming an addiction? No over-the-top (OTT) content everyone is raving about? Instead, the formula to instant success seems to be to hire a ...