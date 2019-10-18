It's a problem when the talking point is economy, not cricket or politics

In an age of constant news alerts, bad news feeds on itself until it becomes a kind of mass whispering campaign. Even discounting for that, the unforgiving run of economic news in the past ten days or so has been worse than in several years.

Rural household consumption dropping to a seven-year low, as both farmers and landless labourers suffer drops in incomes, suggests the bottom is falling out of the bottom of the pyramid. The acute shortage of liquidity among traders and shopkeepers in rural areas, which is forcing multinationals to step in to extend financial support, points to ...